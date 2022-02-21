Here's just some of the Mansfield Town fans in the away end at Newport County

It looked lie Mansfield were leaving with three points following Josh Pask’s own goal. But Dom Telford’s penalty with eight minutes to go ensure the points were shared.
Match photographer Chris Holloway was on hand as ever to capture these faces in the away end. Take a look and see if there is anyone you know.
1. Newport 1 Mansfield 1
Mansfield Town fans in the stands ahead of the 1-1 draw at Newport County.
Photo: Chris Holloway
2. Newport 1 Mansfield 1
Mansfield Town fans in the stands ahead of the 1-1 draw at Newport County.
Photo: Chris Holloway
3. Newport 1 Mansfield 1
Mansfield Town fans in the stands ahead of the 1-1 draw at Newport County.
Photo: Chris Holloway
4. Newport 1 Mansfield 1
Mansfield Town fans in the stands ahead of the 1-1 draw at Newport County.
Photo: Chris Holloway