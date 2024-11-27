Mansfield Town were beaten in stoppage-time at League One leaders Wycombe Wanderers.Mansfield Town were beaten in stoppage-time at League One leaders Wycombe Wanderers.
Here's just some of the magnificent Mansfield Town fans who made the long trek to Wycombe

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 27th Nov 2024, 12:01 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 13:08 BST
It was a long old journey last night for the Stags fans who backed the side at Wycombe Wanderers.

It ended with a heart-breaking 1-0 defeat after Stags conceded three minutes into stoppage-time and a long trek back to Nottinghamshire in the early hours of this morning.

Two of those who made the journey were match photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway.

Here are some of the fans they captured. Take a look and see who you know.

1. Wycombe 1 Stags 0

Mansfield Town were beaten in stoppage-time at League One leaders Wycombe Wanderers. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

2. Wycombe 1 Stags 0

Mansfield Town were beaten in stoppage-time at League One leaders Wycombe Wanderers. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

3. Wycombe 1 Stags 0

Mansfield Town were beaten in stoppage-time at League One leaders Wycombe Wanderers. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

4. Wycombe 1 Stags 0

Mansfield Town were beaten in stoppage-time at League One leaders Wycombe Wanderers. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

