Here's how you can get a FREE ticket to Mansfield Town v Hartlepool United on Boxing Day

Fans will be able to watch Mansfield Town for free on Boxing Day as part of a three game ticket initiative launched by the club.

Stags say the deal will help fans watch all thee games and offset some of the cost of the expensive Christmas period.

Next month, Stags host Carlisle United (Tuesday 07, 7.45pm), Salford City (Saturday 11, 3pm), followed by a Boxing Day clash against Hartlepool United (3pm).

Supporters who purchase tickets for the Carlisle and Salford fixtures at the same time will receive a FREE ticket for the Hartlepool encounter on Boxing Day.

The offer is applicable to all age categories, including the family ticket, which enables one adult and one child to watch all three games for £50.

It means Adults can watch all three matches from as little as £15.33 per match.

Supports are advised that the special offer can only be made by purchasing tickets at the club’s ticket office in person or by telephone (01623 482 482, option 1). The offer cannot be accessed online.

Supporters should also be aware that this special ticket deal only applies when tickets for Carlisle and Salford are purchased at the same time.

The offer expires at 7.45pm on Tuesday 07 December.

Quarry Lane members’ discounted tickets are not included in this offer.The club is also offering £2 vouchers to season ticket holders to use in every food kiosk, and Sandy’s Bar & Kitchen for the Hartlepool game.

To redeem these vouchers, simply call in at the ticket office with your season ticket card.