Play-off football is of course very different – and there’s been nothing much to separate the play-off teams over 46 league games.

Third spot is often seen as a curse, but how do the teams finishing seventh get on and is there a pattern?

Here we look at how teams in the last play-off have got on over the last ten seasons.

Related content

1. Crewe Alexandra - 2012 Crewe finished 11 points behind fourth-placed Southend United before going on to beat Cheltenham Town 2-0 in the play-off final. Photo: Getty Images

2. Bradford City - 2013 Bradford beat Northampton (sixth) 3-0 in the final. Photo: Getty Images

3. York City - 2014 York City were knocked out of the play-offs by eventual winners Fleetwood Town. Only five points separated fourth and seventh that season. Photo: Getty Images

4. Plymouth Argyle - 2015 Plymouth were beaten in the semi-finals 5-3 on aggregate. It was perhaps deserved after Wycombe finished the regular season 13 points ahead. Photo: Getty Images