Seventh-placed AFC Wimbledon booked their place in League One with victory in the 2016 play-offs.

Here's how the seventh-placed team has fared in the League Two play-offs for the last ten seasons and what Mansfield Town's chances of winning at Wembley are

Stags will need to win the League Two play-offs from seventh spot in the league.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 9th May 2022, 1:47 pm
Updated Monday, 9th May 2022, 1:57 pm

Play-off football is of course very different – and there’s been nothing much to separate the play-off teams over 46 league games.

Third spot is often seen as a curse, but how do the teams finishing seventh get on and is there a pattern?

Here we look at how teams in the last play-off have got on over the last ten seasons.

Get all your latest Mansfield Town news here

1. Crewe Alexandra - 2012

Crewe finished 11 points behind fourth-placed Southend United before going on to beat Cheltenham Town 2-0 in the play-off final.

Photo: Getty Images

2. Bradford City - 2013

Bradford beat Northampton (sixth) 3-0 in the final.

Photo: Getty Images

3. York City - 2014

York City were knocked out of the play-offs by eventual winners Fleetwood Town. Only five points separated fourth and seventh that season.

Photo: Getty Images

4. Plymouth Argyle - 2015

Plymouth were beaten in the semi-finals 5-3 on aggregate. It was perhaps deserved after Wycombe finished the regular season 13 points ahead.

Photo: Getty Images

