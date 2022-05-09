Play-off football is of course very different – and there’s been nothing much to separate the play-off teams over 46 league games.
Third spot is often seen as a curse, but how do the teams finishing seventh get on and is there a pattern?
Here we look at how teams in the last play-off have got on over the last ten seasons.
1. Crewe Alexandra - 2012
Crewe finished 11 points behind fourth-placed Southend United before going on to beat Cheltenham Town 2-0 in the play-off final.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Bradford City - 2013
Bradford beat Northampton (sixth) 3-0 in the final.
Photo: Getty Images
3. York City - 2014
York City were knocked out of the play-offs by eventual winners Fleetwood Town. Only five points separated fourth and seventh that season.
Photo: Getty Images
4. Plymouth Argyle - 2015
Plymouth were beaten in the semi-finals 5-3 on aggregate. It was perhaps deserved after Wycombe finished the regular season 13 points ahead.
Photo: Getty Images