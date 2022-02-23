The stats – taken from the transfermrkt.co.uk website – reveal Mansfield Town are the only team unbeaten this calendar year, with a number of teams having just lost watched.
It continues to look very bleak for basement boys Scunthorpe, while fellow strugglers Oldham are giving themselves plenty of reason to be hopeful.
Here’s how the full table would look, with each club’s actual league position in brackets
If you like this gallery then take a look here at how the League Two table would look based on squad values, how the table would look based on crowds, here and who the most 20 valuable players are in League Two, here.