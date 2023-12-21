Here's how much every League Two squad is said to be worth ahead of the transfer window and how Mansfield Town compares to AFC Wimbledon, Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City and Stockport County
Mansfield Town's squad is said to be worth £3.97m.
That is according to the latest findings by the transfermarkt.co.uk website, which is an increase of £200,000 since the last figures were released
Stockport County are said to have the most valuable squad at £6.24m.
Here is how much each squad is worth according to the website (run from lowest to highest). Let us know what you think of the valuations via our social media channels.
1 / 6