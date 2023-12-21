News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Mansfield Town's squad is said to be worth £3.97mMansfield Town's squad is said to be worth £3.97m
Mansfield Town's squad is said to be worth £3.97m

Here's how much every League Two squad is said to be worth ahead of the transfer window and how Mansfield Town compares to AFC Wimbledon, Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City and Stockport County

Mansfield Town's squad is said to be worth £3.97m.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 8th Sep 2023, 12:30 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 10:06 GMT

That is according to the latest findings by the transfermarkt.co.uk website, which is an increase of £200,000 since the last figures were released

Stockport County are said to have the most valuable squad at £6.24m.

Here is how much each squad is worth according to the website (run from lowest to highest). Let us know what you think of the valuations via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Stags news here.

£1.30m

1. Notts County

£1.30m Photo: Marc Atkins

Photo Sales
£2.02m

2. Crawley Town

£2.02m Photo: Mike Hewitt

Photo Sales
£2.5m

3. Accrington Stanley

£2.5m Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales
£2.80m

4. Barrow

£2.80m Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoDoncaster RoversBradford CityStags