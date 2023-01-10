News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town came seventh last season with 77 points. The season average over the last 15 seasons (excluding 2019/20 COVID season) is 72.28pts for seventh-placed teams.

The League Two play-off race is promising to be one of the most competitive races ever.

By Stephen Thirkill
13 minutes ago
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 9:26am

Right now 15th placed Tranmere trail fourth-placed Carlisle by just five points with all to play for for the majority of the league.

Last season Mansfield Town finished seventh with 77 points. History tells us that is a high total with an average points tally of 72.28 required for a play-off spot.

That is based over the last 15 seasons, with the COVID season of 2019/20 not included in order to create an accurate average total.

This gallery shows each team who finished seventh and how many points were won over the last 15 seasons.

Which four teams do you think will contest the play-offs?

Get the latest Stags news here.

1. Wycombe Wanderers - 07/08

78pts

Photo: Alex Morton

2. Shrewsbury Town - 08/09

69pts

Photo: Nathan Stirk

3. Dagenham and Redbridge - 09/10

72pts

Photo: Phil Cole

4. Torquay United - 10/11

68pts

Photo: Nathan Stirk

