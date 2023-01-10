The League Two play-off race is promising to be one of the most competitive races ever.

Right now 15th placed Tranmere trail fourth-placed Carlisle by just five points with all to play for for the majority of the league.

Last season Mansfield Town finished seventh with 77 points. History tells us that is a high total with an average points tally of 72.28 required for a play-off spot.

That is based over the last 15 seasons, with the COVID season of 2019/20 not included in order to create an accurate average total.

This gallery shows each team who finished seventh and how many points were won over the last 15 seasons.

Which four teams do you think will contest the play-offs?

Get the latest Stags news here.

1. Wycombe Wanderers - 07/08 78pts Photo: Alex Morton Photo Sales

2. Shrewsbury Town - 08/09 69pts Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

3. Dagenham and Redbridge - 09/10 72pts Photo: Phil Cole Photo Sales

4. Torquay United - 10/11 68pts Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales