A total of 86.,449 fans have watched Mansfield Town home games this season.

Here's how many fans have watched Mansfield Town this season after the best crowd in 20 years against Doncaster - and how that compares to Northampton Town, Grimsby Town and Carlisle United - picture gallery

A whopping crowd of 8,116 watched Mansfield Town ease past Doncaster Rovers at the weekend – the best home crowd in 20 years.

By Stephen Thirkill
12 minutes ago

That gives Stags a more than healthy average crowd of 6,650 and means a total of 86,449 fans have scene games at the One Call this season.

But how do those numbers compare with their promotion rivals and the rest of the league?

Here’s where all 24 teams sit in the total fans attendance league table.

The figures have been compiled from the transfermarkt.co.uk website and are correct as of January 31.

1. Bradford City

208.245

Photo: Nathan Stirk

2. Swindon Town

116.959

Photo: Getty Images

3. Stockport County

113.262

Photo: Alex Livesey

4. AFC Wimbledon

99.399

Photo: Bryn Lennon

