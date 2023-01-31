Here's how many fans have watched Mansfield Town this season after the best crowd in 20 years against Doncaster - and how that compares to Northampton Town, Grimsby Town and Carlisle United - picture gallery
A whopping crowd of 8,116 watched Mansfield Town ease past Doncaster Rovers at the weekend – the best home crowd in 20 years.
That gives Stags a more than healthy average crowd of 6,650 and means a total of 86,449 fans have scene games at the One Call this season.
But how do those numbers compare with their promotion rivals and the rest of the league?
Here’s where all 24 teams sit in the total fans attendance league table.
The figures have been compiled from the transfermarkt.co.uk website and are correct as of January 31.
