Whatever happens, both sides are heading in very different directions next season after the Rams’ relegation to League One.

Over the last ten years both side’s have been two of the best clubs in the division, but which of the great East Midlands rivals have won the most points?

This table has all the answers and how their records compare against the league’s other big boys.

1. Derby County - 735 pts Derby County 515 205 141 169 87 735

2. Middlesbrough - 704 pts Middlesbrough FC 462 196 116 150 95 704

3. Nottingham Forest - 661 pts Nottingham Forest 502 172 145 185 2 661

4. Cardiff City - 637 pts Cardiff City 416 173 118 125 73 637