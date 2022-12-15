Mansfield Town are one of the bigger teams in League Two and always get good crowds.

That is even more this season with crowds on the up and hopes high that the fans will be finally watching a promotion-winning campaign.

But just how many people have been to Mansfield’s home games so this season and how does it compare to their promotion rivals and the rest of the league?

Here’s where all 24 teams sit in the average attendance league table.

The figures have been compiled from the transfermarkt.co.uk website and is correct as of December 15.

1. Bradford City 17,367

2. Swindon Town Average: 8,811

3. Stockport County 8,703

4. AFC Wimbledon Average: 7,542