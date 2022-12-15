News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town fans during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Colchester Utd at the One Call Stadium, 03 Dec 2022.

Here's how Mansfield Town's brilliant crowds compare with promotion rivals Northampton Town, Swindon Town, Leyton Orient, Carlisle United and every other League Two side this season

Mansfield Town are one of the bigger teams in League Two and always get good crowds.

By Stephen Thirkill
4 minutes ago

That is even more this season with crowds on the up and hopes high that the fans will be finally watching a promotion-winning campaign.

But just how many people have been to Mansfield’s home games so this season and how does it compare to their promotion rivals and the rest of the league?

Here’s where all 24 teams sit in the average attendance league table.

The figures have been compiled from the transfermarkt.co.uk website and is correct as of December 15.

You can get all the latest Mansfield Town news, here.

1. Bradford City

17,367

Photo: Nathan Stirk

2. Swindon Town

Average: 8,811

Photo: Getty Images

3. Stockport County

8,703

Photo: Alex Livesey

4. AFC Wimbledon

Average: 7,542

Photo: Bryn Lennon

