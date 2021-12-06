Mansfield Town midfielder George Lapslie celebrates his second goal against Doncaster Rovers during the Emirates FA Cup second round at the Keepmoat Stadium Photo credit should read : Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Here's how Mansfield Town bagged their place in the FA Cup third round hat

Mansfield Town turned in a brilliant second-half display to beat Doncaster 3-2 in the FA Cup second round.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 6th December 2021, 12:01 pm
Updated Monday, 6th December 2021, 12:15 pm

Our match photographer was on hand to capture these brilliant scenes as Stags booked their place in the third round.

1. Goalmouth action

Goalmouth action in atrocious conditions during the Emirates FA Cup second round against Doncaster Rovers.

Photo: Chris Holloway

2. Will Forrester equalises

Mansfield Town defender Will Forrester grabs an equaliser.

Photo: Chris Holloway

3. No way through

Mansfield Town midfielder George Lapslie looks for a way through the Doncaster defence.

Photo: Chris Holloway

4. Will Forrester celebrates

Will Forrester celebrates his second half equaliser.

Photo: Chris Holloway

