Bradford City have the best average support across League Two and the National League.

Here's how a combined League Two/National League table would look if it was based on crowds - and where Mansfield Town, Chesterfield, Notts County, Bradford City, Stockport County and Wrexham would be

As the seasons go on the gap between League Two and the top flight of non-league football becomes more and more blurred.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 3:42 pm
Updated Thursday, 21st April 2022, 4:02 pm

The National League now features many former EFL sides, while traditional non-league sides like Crawley have become established Football Leagues side.

But how would a combined 24 team table from both leagues look if it was based on average crowds and how many current League Two sides would actually be relegated?

The stats make interesting reading with Wrexham having better crowds than 22 of the current 24 League Two side’s, while League One bound Forest Green Rovers and big-spending Salford wouldn’t even make the cut.

Rochdale, Scunthorpe, Crawley and Harrogate are the other League Two side’s who would drop out.

1. Bradford City

Bradford City have an average crowd of 15,443.

Photo: Pete Norton

2. Swindon Town

Swindon Town have an average of 9,182 fans.

Photo: Catherine Ivill

3. Wrexham

Wrexham are the best supported side in the National League with an average gate of 8,542.

Photo: Getty Images

4. Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers have an average gate of 7,378.

Photo: Naomi Baker

