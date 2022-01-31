The Stags go close to scoring during the match against Leyton Orient. Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

On a day when keeper Nathan Bishop had very little to do, Stags cruised to the three points, despite a difficult pitch and match-hampering wind. Here are five things we learned from the game.

Breaking the club's winning record shows how capable this team is of glory against the odds this season

From being in the relegation spots and 14 games without a win, boss Nigel Clough said 'keep faith – Stags will soar once the injury crisis is over'. How right he was.

Rhys Oates puts the Leyton Orient defence under pressure. Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

An amazing run of 14 wins in 16 games has rocketed them into the play-off spots and only three points off the third place automatic promotion spot with two games in hand.

Things could hardly look rosier with 20 games to go.

When you think how many years the club has played league football and this is the first time they've won this many in a row it underlines the magnitude of the achievement.

And when you now look at the strength of the players on the bench too, Stags fans have every right to be excited about the next three months.

Jordan Bowery is held back by an Orient defender. Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

Maybe luck is evening out for the Stags after Bowery handball?

When Stags were on that awful run without a win and players were getting injured, ill or suspended on a week-by-week basis, it was hard to be optimistic.

Inevitably, going hand in hand with that was bad luck on the pitch from officials too with big calls going against the Stags time after time.

But the old adage is that luck evens out over a season and maybe that is now starting to happen.

Mansfield Town forward Jordan Bowery celebrates his first half goal, despite Orient protests over handball. Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

In the middle of that 14 game run without a win there is little doubt Jordan Bowery's opener on Saturday would have been chalked off for handball.

Instead the goal was allowed to stand and Mansfield had broken through against a stubborn, resolute Orient defence.

Ironically the referee was Sam Allison who gave the soft injury time penalty away at Colchester that initially halted Stags' early momentum when they were held 1-1 in a game they looked to have deservedly won.

This team is one of the fittest Stags sides in a long time

Mansfield Town midfielder Ollie Clarke celebrates his second half strike. Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

Nigel Clough said pre-season he wanted his side to be the fittest in the division and it's hard to argue he has that that right now.

On a strength-sapping pitch and in strong gusts of wind, the pressing they were doing at the end of the game was as strong as at the start.

They never gave Orient any peace and ensured Nathan Bishop had an easy afternoon with no real saves to make.

Near the end of the game, with Orient trailing 2-0 and desperate for a lifeline, they had possession just outside the Stags box, but player after player pressed the ball and in the end the oldest man on the pitch, Stephen Quinn, forced the final pass back to their own keeper - outstanding.

A few beers and some banter goes a long way with a football club

In an age where footballers talk only about diet and fitness, it was refreshing to hear Stags skipper Ollie Clarke say he believed the club's early Christmas party in November had had a huge influence on the run of form since.

The scoreboard tells the story. Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

Away from the pressures of their poor run and injury list, he said players had got together, had a few beers and some banter and really bonded.

It certainly never did Brian Clough's Forest any harm to have a relaxing beer when needed!

Successful squads do need quality players. But that won't win you anything on its own. You need spirit, camaraderie and a willingness to work to the end for each other.

This squad seems to have just that – and at the right time. Cheers!

James Perch’s early return is a huge lift for the club

At a time when the club is on such a huge high, the unexpected early return from his fractured skull for James Perch last week was a fantastic bonus.

No one expected him back before next season and some feared he may never play again after his horrendous, freak training injury.

But specialists have told him it has healed as hard as it would be by August and he told the club he wanted to give it a go.

One of the most talented and experienced players at the club, it was a big boost just to see his name among the substitutes on Saturday and the reception he got when he came on at the end was perhaps the biggest cheer of a rousing afternoon.

It is to be hoped Perch is physically and mentally able to quickly get back to where he was as his added experience could be crucial to the season's outcome in the months ahead.

John-Joe O'Toole holds up his opponent. Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media