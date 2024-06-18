Cash will most certainly be splashed but not like in days gone by.

Most clubs are unlikely to break the level of their current record signings with eight of the league’s 24 clubs having played top flight football.

But how would the League One table look if it was based only on each club’s record signing, and who would be going up and down?

Here we have the answers. (The figures are sourced from the www.transfermarkt.co.uk website as well as reliable club websites and are accurate to the best of our knowledge)

1 . Huddersfield Town - £17.5m Terence Kongolo signed for £17.5m from AS Monaco in the January window in 2018.

2 . Bolton Wanderers - £10.9m Bolton Wanderers signed Johan Elmander from Toulouse for £10.9m on 1st July 2008.

3 . Birmingham City - £7.88m Birmingham City signed Emile Heskey from Liverpool in the 2004/05 season for £7.88m.