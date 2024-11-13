Mansfield Town ended the season in third, while Barrow missed out on the play-offs after the draw.Mansfield Town ended the season in third, while Barrow missed out on the play-offs after the draw.
Here's a whopping 100 pictures of Mansfield Town fans enjoying a 2024 to rememeber

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 13th Nov 2024, 11:02 GMT
It’s been a 2024 to remember for Stags fans

After a decade of trying Stags finally sealed a brilliant promotion to League One with some scintilating football.

And it’s been just as good in League One with Stags taking to their new level like a duck to water.

The support up and down the land has been amazing and, here, we look at just some of the fans who have been part of the journey in 2024.

We have pics from the wins over Harrogate and Bradford, the draw at Barrow and plenty of snaps from life in League One.

Take a look and see who you know.

You can get all your Stags news each day, here,

1. Barrow 1 Stags 1

Mansfield Town ended the season in third, while Barrow missed out on the play-offs after the draw. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

2. Barrow 1 Stags 1

Mansfield Town ended the season in third, while Barrow missed out on the play-offs after the draw. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

3. Barrow 1 Stags 1

Mansfield Town ended the season in third, while Barrow missed out on the play-offs after the draw. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

4. Barrow 1 Stags 1

