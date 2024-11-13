After a decade of trying Stags finally sealed a brilliant promotion to League One with some scintilating football.

And it’s been just as good in League One with Stags taking to their new level like a duck to water.

The support up and down the land has been amazing and, here, we look at just some of the fans who have been part of the journey in 2024.

We have pics from the wins over Harrogate and Bradford, the draw at Barrow and plenty of snaps from life in League One.

Take a look and see who you know.

You can get all your Stags news each day, here,

Barrow 1 Stags 1 Mansfield Town ended the season in third, while Barrow missed out on the play-offs after the draw.

