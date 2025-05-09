Mansfield Town progressed in the FA Cup thanks to Stephen McLaughlin's second half goal.Mansfield Town progressed in the FA Cup thanks to Stephen McLaughlin's second half goal.
Mansfield Town progressed in the FA Cup thanks to Stephen McLaughlin's second half goal.

Here's 93 cracking pictures of Mansfield Town fans enjoying the season that was - take a look and see who you know

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 24th Jan 2025, 09:36 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 09:20 BST
Our latest Stags fans gallery focuses on games this season, which have taken place between 30th November onwards and 23rd February.

We start with the FA Cup win at Stevenage and also include games against Bolton Wanderers, Huddersfield Town, Wigan Athletic, Wycombe Wanderers and more. The gallery ends with the defeat to Wrexham on 23rd February.

If you watched Stags during this time period then you may well feature. Take a look and see who you can spot.

Get all your Stags news, views and retro content on our website each day.

Mansfield Town progressed in the FA Cup thanks to Stephen McLaughlin's second half goal.

1. Stevenage 0 Stags 1

Mansfield Town progressed in the FA Cup thanks to Stephen McLaughlin's second half goal. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town progressed in the FA Cup thanks to Stephen McLaughlin's second half goal.

2. Stevenage 0 Stags 1

Mansfield Town progressed in the FA Cup thanks to Stephen McLaughlin's second half goal. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town progressed in the FA Cup thanks to Stephen McLaughlin's second half goal

3. Stevenage 0 Stags 1

Mansfield Town progressed in the FA Cup thanks to Stephen McLaughlin's second half goal Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town conceded three times in the final 15 minutes to lose at Bolton Wanderers.

4. Bolton 3 Stags 1

Mansfield Town conceded three times in the final 15 minutes to lose at Bolton Wanderers. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 24
Next Page
Related topics:StagsBolton WanderersWycombe WanderersHuddersfield TownWigan AthleticWrexham
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice