It ended in defeat at the champions but that can’t mask a fine season of away days for the loyal Mansfield fans.

Stags claimed seven wins over their 23 away days for a final points tally of 26 points.

It was a season of many miles on the road for the fans, including a number of gruelling midweek away days.

Here we look at some of the fans who did the club proud.

You can get more Stags news here.

1 . Wrexham 1 Stags 0 Mansfield Town suffered a rare defeat after being beaten at Wrexham. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

2 . Wrexham 1 Stags 0 Mansfield Town suffered a rare defeat after being beaten at Wrexham. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

3 . Northampton 0 Stags 2 More than 1,400 fans filled the away end to see Mansfield Town pick up a third league win in a row. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

4 . Rotherham 2 Stags 0 Mansfield Town fans ahead of defeat at Rotherham United. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales