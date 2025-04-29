It ended in defeat at the champions but that can’t mask a fine season of away days for the loyal Mansfield fans.
Stags claimed seven wins over their 23 away days for a final points tally of 26 points.
It was a season of many miles on the road for the fans, including a number of gruelling midweek away days.
Here we look at some of the fans who did the club proud.
1. Wrexham 1 Stags 0
Mansfield Town suffered a rare defeat after being beaten at Wrexham. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
3. Northampton 0 Stags 2
More than 1,400 fans filled the away end to see Mansfield Town pick up a third league win in a row. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
4. Rotherham 2 Stags 0
Mansfield Town fans ahead of defeat at Rotherham United. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
