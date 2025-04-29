Mansfield Town suffered a rare defeat after being beaten at WrexhamMansfield Town suffered a rare defeat after being beaten at Wrexham
Here's 75 fantastic pictures of Mansfield Town fans enjoying away games this season

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 13th Jan 2025, 07:00 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 10:23 BST
The away campaign is over for another season for Stags fans.

It ended in defeat at the champions but that can’t mask a fine season of away days for the loyal Mansfield fans.

Stags claimed seven wins over their 23 away days for a final points tally of 26 points.

It was a season of many miles on the road for the fans, including a number of gruelling midweek away days.

Here we look at some of the fans who did the club proud.

1. Wrexham 1 Stags 0

Mansfield Town suffered a rare defeat after being beaten at Wrexham. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

2. Wrexham 1 Stags 0

Mansfield Town suffered a rare defeat after being beaten at Wrexham. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

More than 1,400 fans filled the away end to see Mansfield Town pick up a third league win in a row.

3. Northampton 0 Stags 2

More than 1,400 fans filled the away end to see Mansfield Town pick up a third league win in a row. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield Town fans ahead of defeat at Rotherham United.

4. Rotherham 2 Stags 0

Mansfield Town fans ahead of defeat at Rotherham United. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

