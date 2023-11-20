Here's 65 top pictures of Mansfield Town fans enjoying watching their side in 2022 and 2023

It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions following Stags over the last 18 months.

The thumping win at Carlisle United from last season will live in the memory, but heavy home defeats to Salford and Swindon Town are no doubt best forgotten.

Whatever the results Stags had cracking support home and away.

And that trend has certainly continued this season, with brilliant crowds cheering on Stags during their brilliant start to the season.

Match photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway was there every step of the way, covering Stags up and down the land.

Here are just some of their pictures of the fans this season and last.

1 . Stags 2 Gillingham 0 Mansfield Town fans enjoy the win over Gillingham. Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

