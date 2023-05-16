News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision

Here's 50 of our best pictures of Mansfield Town fans watching their side in the 2022/23 League Two season

It was a season to remember for Stags fans with plenty of ups and downs and highs and lows.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 16th May 2023, 11:14 BST

The thumping win at Carlisle United will live in the memory but heavy home defeats to Salford and Swindon Town are no doubt best forgotten.

Whatever the results Stags had cracking support home and away.

Match photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway was there every step of the way, covering Stags up and down the land.

Here are just some of his pictures of the fans this season.

Get the latest Stags news, here.

Mansfield Town fans enjoy the win over Gillingham.

1. Stags 2 Gillingham 0

Mansfield Town fans enjoy the win over Gillingham. Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town fans enjoy the win over Gillingham.

2. Stags 2 Gillingham 0

Mansfield Town fans enjoy the win over Gillingham. Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town fans enjoy the win over Gillingham.

3. Stags 2 Gillingham 0

Mansfield Town fans enjoy the win over Gillingham. Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town fans enjoy the win over Gillingham.

4. Stags 2 Gillingham 0

Mansfield Town fans enjoy the win over Gillingham. Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 13
Related topics:League TwoSalford