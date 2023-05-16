It was a season to remember for Stags fans with plenty of ups and downs and highs and lows.

The thumping win at Carlisle United will live in the memory but heavy home defeats to Salford and Swindon Town are no doubt best forgotten.

Whatever the results Stags had cracking support home and away.

Match photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway was there every step of the way, covering Stags up and down the land.

Here are just some of his pictures of the fans this season.

1 . Stags 2 Gillingham 0 Mansfield Town fans enjoy the win over Gillingham. Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

