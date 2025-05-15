Captain Trey Foster and the Rainworth Rangers team celebrate after beating Glapwell Gladiators 2-1 in the Mansfield Youth League U12 Div 2 cup final.placeholder image
Captain Trey Foster and the Rainworth Rangers team celebrate after beating Glapwell Gladiators 2-1 in the Mansfield Youth League U12 Div 2 cup final.

Here's 44 cracking snaps from Mansfield and Ashfield's sports scene over the years

By Stephen Thirkill
Published 15th May 2025, 12:29 BST
Updated 15th May 2025, 12:33 BST
This retro gallery dips into our archives to bring you these cracking pictures of folk around the Mansfield and Ashfield playing sport.

Whether it’s football, cricket, athletics or swimming – we love our sport.

Here our latest sports gallery takes a look back at local folk who have been a part of our area’s sporting scene down the years.

Take a look and see who you know. And if you have a must-see pic you would like us to print, send your snaps to [email protected]

You can get the latest sports news from across Mansfield and Ashfield, here.

Liam Beardsley is mobbed by his team mates after scoring for Underwood Villa against Selston in a Mansfield Youth Football League U16 cup final at the One Call Stadium.

1. Underwood Villa v Selston

Liam Beardsley is mobbed by his team mates after scoring for Underwood Villa against Selston in a Mansfield Youth Football League U16 cup final at the One Call Stadium. Photo: Richard Parkes

A fine save from Underwood Villa's Reece Dooley.

2. Selston v Underwood Villa

A fine save from Underwood Villa's Reece Dooley. Photo: Richard Parkes

Action from Underwood Villa (claret) v Selston.

3. Underwood Villa v Selston

Action from Underwood Villa (claret) v Selston. Photo: Richard Parkes

Are you pictured in this former Mansfield Harriers U13's.

4. Harriers U13 girls

Are you pictured in this former Mansfield Harriers U13's. Photo: Submitted

