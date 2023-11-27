News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Hosiery Mills v Welbeck Welfare. All smiles for Welbeck Welfare as they won the Chad Youth Cup U10 Final on penalties.Mansfield Hosiery Mills v Welbeck Welfare. All smiles for Welbeck Welfare as they won the Chad Youth Cup U10 Final on penalties.
Here's 38 pictures of these chuffed youngsters living the dream by playing at Mansfield Town's One Call Stadium, plus plenty more great pictures from a bygone era in the Chad Mansfield Youth League

This retro gallery dips into our archives to bring you these cracking pictures of youngsters living the dream by playing a game at Mansfield Town’s stadium.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 27th Nov 2023, 09:06 GMT

It’s not every day that you get to play at a professional stadium as a kid – or an adult for that matter – and it is no doubt an occasion that has lived long in the memory for any local youngster who had the pleasure.

Here we have plenty of pictures of cup finals from the Chad Youth League and some of cracking games from down the years.

But we have also have pictures from much further back, including the 1968 Mansfield Ladybrook Junior School football team and the 1971 Mansfield Berry Hill Junior School football team.

If you’ve ever played for a junior team in our area, or you have a child who has, then you might be able to spot someone you know. Take a look and see if you can recognise a familiar face.

Share your memories and pictures of your time playing in the league via our social media channels

You can get the latest sports news from across Mansfield and Ashfield, here.

Under 18 Chad Youth League Final

1. Espial v Shirebrook Rangers

Under 18 Chad Youth League Final Photo: Richard Parkes

Bradley Raglan is mobbed after opening the scoring for Espial.

2. Espial v Shirebrook Rangers

Bradley Raglan is mobbed after opening the scoring for Espial. Photo: Richard Parkes

Jordan Hendley scores from the spot for Espial.

3. Espial v Shirebrook Rangers

Jordan Hendley scores from the spot for Espial. Photo: Richard Parkes

Underwood Villa skipper Alex Nunn receives the U16 trophy from Chad Youth League vice chairman john Holmes.

4. Selston v Underwood

Underwood Villa skipper Alex Nunn receives the U16 trophy from Chad Youth League vice chairman john Holmes. Photo: Richard Parkes

