The gallery features pictures of just some of the 135 Stags fans who made the trip to Harrogate in August 2021 for a Papa John’s Trophy game.

The gallery also takes a look at fans who made the long trip to London for a plucky 0-0 draw at Leyton Orient in September of that year.

Take a look at our gallery and see if there’s someone you recognise in the stands.

Get the latest Stags news, here.

1 . Harrogate 3 Stags 1 Stags fans who made the trip to Harrogate. Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

2 . Harrogate 3 Stags 1 Stags fans who made the trip to Harrogate. Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

3 . Harrogate 3 Stags 1 Stags fans who made the trip to Harrogate. Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales