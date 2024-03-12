The fans turned up in big numbers to see Stags create a fine unbeaten record.
Here we take a look back on the early games of the season.
Take a look and tag in anyone you know.
Keep up-to-date with the latest Stags news here.
1. Doncaster 1 Stags 1
Mansfield Town fans at the Sky Bet League 2 match against Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Chris Holloway
2. Doncaster 1 Stags 1
Mansfield Town fans at the Sky Bet League 2 match against Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Chris Holloway
3. Doncaster 1 Stags 1
Mansfield Town fans at the Sky Bet League 2 match against Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Chris Holloway
4. Doncaster 1 Stags 1
Mansfield Town fans at the Sky Bet League 2 match against Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Chris Holloway