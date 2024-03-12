Mansfield fans at the Sky Bet League 2 match against Doncaster Rovers FC at the Eco-Power Stadium Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.mediaMansfield fans at the Sky Bet League 2 match against Doncaster Rovers FC at the Eco-Power Stadium Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Mansfield fans at the Sky Bet League 2 match against Doncaster Rovers FC at the Eco-Power Stadium Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Here's 25 cracking pictures as Mansfield Town fans enjoyed a great opening to the season

It was an encouraging start to the season for Mansfield Town with the club setting their stall out for a great season ahead.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 12th Mar 2024, 11:28 GMT

The fans turned up in big numbers to see Stags create a fine unbeaten record.

Here we take a look back on the early games of the season.

Take a look and tag in anyone you know.

Keep up-to-date with the latest Stags news here.

Mansfield Town fans at the Sky Bet League 2 match against Doncaster Rovers.

1. Doncaster 1 Stags 1

Mansfield Town fans at the Sky Bet League 2 match against Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town fans at the Sky Bet League 2 match against Doncaster Rovers.

2. Doncaster 1 Stags 1

Mansfield Town fans at the Sky Bet League 2 match against Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town fans at the Sky Bet League 2 match against Doncaster Rovers.

3. Doncaster 1 Stags 1

Mansfield Town fans at the Sky Bet League 2 match against Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town fans at the Sky Bet League 2 match against Doncaster Rovers.

4. Doncaster 1 Stags 1

Mansfield Town fans at the Sky Bet League 2 match against Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Stags