Here's 21 pictures of Mansfield Town fans watching their team in the FA Cup at Hillsborough

It was so so close for Stags at the weekend as they narrowly missed out on the FA Cup third round.

Mansfield conceded two goals in the final 12 minutes as Sheffield Wednesday sealed an undeserved 2-1 comeback win.

Stags, roared on by 4,000 fans, had been the better side throughout and had deserved a chance at an FA Cup glamour tie.

Match photographer Chris Holloway was on hand as ever to capture some of those in the away end. See who you can spot.

Stags fans during the Emirates FA Cup Second Round match against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

