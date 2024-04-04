Dennis Martin nets against Walsall in a 3-1 home defeat in October 1978.Dennis Martin nets against Walsall in a 3-1 home defeat in October 1978.
Dennis Martin nets against Walsall in a 3-1 home defeat in October 1978.

Here's 21 nostalgic pictures from Mansfield Town games in the 1970's and 80's

Part of the beauty of football, perhaps even life in general, is looking back on what life and sport used to be like in ‘the good old days.’
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 4th Apr 2024, 07:00 BST

And in our latest Stags gallery we have dug out these cracking pictures taken during games in the 1970’s and 80’s.

Steve Williams in action for Stags at home to Walsall in 1987.

1. Stags v Walsall -1987

Steve Williams in action for Stags at home to Walsall in 1987. Photo: 1987 Stags v Walsall 2 Steve Williams.jpg

Steve Charles nets a penalty for Mansfield, but Stags lost 3-1 in this April 1988 home clash with Walsall.

2. Stags v Walsall - 1988

Steve Charles nets a penalty for Mansfield, but Stags lost 3-1 in this April 1988 home clash with Walsall. Photo: National World

1988 Stags v Walsall - Steve Charles in action.

3. Stags v Walsall - 1988

1988 Stags v Walsall - Steve Charles in action. Photo: National World

Steve WIlkinson on the attack for Stags in 1989, visiting Walsall won 2-0.

4. Stags v Walsall - 1989

Steve WIlkinson on the attack for Stags in 1989, visiting Walsall won 2-0. Photo: National World

