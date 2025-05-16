Brian Clough of course famously managed both clubs, while his son Nigel wrote his name into the history books at Forest before going on to manage the Rams.

Clough isn’t the only man to have occupied the hotseat at both clubs with Billy Davies and Steve McLaren also joining that small club.

Like Clough jnr, Colin Addison played for Forest before managing Derby, while Mick Harford did it in the opposite order.

There’s also been plenty of players who have played for both clubs down the years – perhaps more than you think.

So with that in mind, here are just some who have crossed the big East Midlands divide.

1 . Darryl Powell Powell helped the Rams win promotion to the Premier League during his debut season at Pride Park and went on to make over 200 appearances for the Rams. He ended his career with a brief stint at Forest in 2005, where he made 11 appearances. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Dexter Blackstock Blackstock's spell with Derby was a brief loan spel from Southampton during the 2005/06 season. He made a loan move to Forest in March 2009 before it became permanent. It proved a good move with Blackstock scoring 45 goals for the club over 187 appearances. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Peter Shilton Peter Shilton tasted plenty of glory with Forest including winning the 1978 and 1979 European Cups in his 200 games at the club. He joined Derby via Southampton and went on to play 175 times for the club. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales