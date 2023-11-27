Here's 19 cracking pictures of Mansfield Town's golden generation of the 1970's, including Rod Arnold, Kevin Bird, Ernie Moss and plenty more
This Mansfield Town retro gallery takes us back to the late 1970’s and what was a golden time the club.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 27th Nov 2023, 09:33 GMT
Stags won the Third Division title on their way to what is now the Championship as some of the club’s most iconic players wrote their names into Mansfield history.
Here we have plenty of pictures of the men who carried the team to glory and a time that will never be forgotten.
Send your retro Stags pics to [email protected]
You can keep up to date with all the goings on at the One Call Stadium, here.
1 / 5