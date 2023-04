Stags were held to a surprise 1-1 draw at home to Rochdale yesterday.

Nigel Clough’s men took an early lead before they were pegged back.

It saw them drop out of the top seven after Salford won following two injury-time goals.

Photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway took these pictures of some of the fans there yesterday.

Take a look at the gallery and see who you can spot.

1 . Stags 1 Rochdale 1 Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

