News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Mansfield Town fans during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Rochdale at the Crown Oil Arena.

Here's 15 pictures of Mansfield Town fans enjoying their afternoon in Rochdale

It was another good away day for the travelling Stags fans following a 1-0 win at Rochdale.

By Stephen Thirkill
6 hours ago
Updated 14th Nov 2022, 4:57pm

George Maris hit the winner to get secure three very valuable points and get Stags back on track.

And our match photographer Chris Holloway was on hand as ever to capture just some of the fans in the away end.

Take a look at this gallery and see if you can spot someone you know.

You can get all the latest Stags news, here.

1. Rochdale 0 Stags 1

Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Rochdale.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

2. Rochdale 0 Stags 1

Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Rochdale.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

3. Rochdale 0 Stags 1

Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Rochdale.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

4. Rochdale 0 Stags 1

Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Rochdale.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
StagsRochdale
Next Page
Page 1 of 4