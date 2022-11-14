Here's 15 pictures of Mansfield Town fans enjoying their afternoon in Rochdale
It was another good away day for the travelling Stags fans following a 1-0 win at Rochdale.
George Maris hit the winner to get secure three very valuable points and get Stags back on track.
And our match photographer Chris Holloway was on hand as ever to capture just some of the fans in the away end.
Take a look at this gallery and see if you can spot someone you know.
You can get all the latest Stags news, here.
Page 1 of 4