Neal Bishop celebrates an equaliser for Mansfield Town during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at West Brom in 2018. Stags would go on to lose 2-1.

Here's 15 of the most popular Mansfield Town pictures on Getty - including Luis Suarez's infamous cheating, Carolyn Radford showing her support for the boys and a throwback to COVID

We’ve dug the archives of picture agency Getty to bring you 15 of their most popular Mansfield Town images.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 1:35 pm

There’s some good ones in there capturing some fine moments for the club. Of course Stags’ Blue Square Premier title win and FA Cup clash with Liverpool feature.

But there’s also a few other iconic moments, including the players coming out to an empty ground due to COVID and Nigel Clough celebrating his first win as Stags boss.

Take a look at our gallery and enjoy a trip down memory lane.

1. The Stags squad - 1968

Mansfield Town pose for a team picture on 27th August 1968. This was Mansfield Town's 32nd season in the Football League and 8th in the Third Division. They finished 15th with 43 points.

Photo: Express

Photo Sales

2. Tommy Eggleston

Mansfield Town manager Tommy Eggleston is pictured in 1969.

Photo: Express

Photo Sales

3. Title glory

Adam Murray lifts the trophy as Mansfield celebrate promotion back to the Football League on April 20, 2013.

Photo: Ross Kinnaird

Photo Sales

4. Stags cheated by Suarez

Stags gave Liverpool a real scare in the FA Cup in 2013 with the European giants going through thanks to a handball goal by Luis Suarez.

Photo: Clive Mason

Photo Sales
