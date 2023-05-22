News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Mount Etna eruption: UK travellers warned of delays in Sicily
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78

Here's 15 free agents with League One and Two experience who may be of interest to Mansfield Town

Nigel Clough is on the lookout for new players to bolster Mansfield Town’s squad for next season.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 10th Nov 2022, 11:23 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 09:44 BST

In a competitive market a bargain free agent player will no doubt catch the eye, with plenty still up for grabs after being released from their clubs.

Here are 15 such players who last played in League One and Two before being out of contract and may be of interest to clubs around the league. (*Information supplied by the transfermarkt.co.uk website)

Would you like to see any of these players at Stags and why? Let us know via our social media channels.

You can get more Stags news, here.

Last club: Charlton Athletic Previous clubs: Bristol City, Portsmouth, Ipswich

1. Stephen Henderson (keeper)

Last club: Charlton Athletic Previous clubs: Bristol City, Portsmouth, Ipswich Photo: Harry Trump

Photo Sales
Last club: Portsmouth Previous clubs: Walsall, MK Dons, Portsmouth.

2. Paul Downing (central defender)

Last club: Portsmouth Previous clubs: Walsall, MK Dons, Portsmouth. Photo: Alex Burstow

Photo Sales
Last club: Ipswich Town Previous clubs: Derby, Spurs, QPR.

3. Tom Carroll (midfielder)

Last club: Ipswich Town Previous clubs: Derby, Spurs, QPR. Photo: Alex Davidson

Photo Sales
Last club: Morecambe Past clubs: Oldham, Rochdale.

4. Ryan McLaughlin (c) - Defender

Last club: Morecambe Past clubs: Oldham, Rochdale. Photo: BEN STANSALL

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:League OneNigel CloughStags