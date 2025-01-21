Mansfield Town fans ahead of the brilliant opening day win at Barnsley.Mansfield Town fans ahead of the brilliant opening day win at Barnsley.
Mansfield Town fans ahead of the brilliant opening day win at Barnsley.

Here's 100 superb pictures of Mansfield Town fans watching their side in the opening months of last season

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 21st Jan 2025, 16:08 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 09:30 BST
This Stags fans gallery throws the spotlight on the opening months of last season.

The pictures show fans at wins over the likes of Barnsley, Wigan and Blackpool as well as a glamour game against Birmingham City.

And, whether it’s a league or cup game, Stags were backed all the way by the fans who were loud and proud.

Here we take a look at some of the fans who watched games from the start of the season up to the defeat at Wycombe on Nov 26.

Take a look and see who you know.

You can get all your Stags news each day, here,

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the brilliant opening day win at Barnsley.

1. Barnsley v Stags

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the brilliant opening day win at Barnsley. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town fans ahead of the brilliant opening day win at Barnsley.

2. Barnsley 1 Stags 2

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the brilliant opening day win at Barnsley. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town Fans during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Barnsley FC, Oakwell, 09 August 2024 Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media : Mansfield Town fans ahead of the brilliant opening day win at Barnsley.

3. All rights reserved. No unauthorised use of the photo is permitted without permission from 'The Bigger Picture.media' : Barnsley 1 Stags 2

Mansfield Town Fans during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Barnsley FC, Oakwell, 09 August 2024 Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media : Mansfield Town fans ahead of the brilliant opening day win at Barnsley. Photo: Pic : Chris Holloway : Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town fans ahead of the brilliant opening day win at Barnsley.

4. Barnsley 1 Stags 2

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the brilliant opening day win at Barnsley. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 25
Next Page
Related topics:StagsBirmingham CityBarnsleyWiganBlackpoolWycombe
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice