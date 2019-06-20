Here's who Derby County will begin the 2019/20 season against

Derby County will start their new season with an away trip to relegated Huddersfield Town.

The game takes place on Monday 5th August in front of the Sky TV cameras.

Can Derby County go one stage better this season?

It means Derby’s curtain-raiser for the second time in three years will be against a side relegated from the top-flight.

Click HERE for the full fixture list.

Derby’s first home fixture of the season at Pride Park Stadium will be against Swansea City a few days later on Saturday 10th August.

Derby’s first local derby clash of the season against Nottingham Forest will be at the City Ground on Saturday 9th November.

They will then face the Reds at Pride Park Stadium later in the campaign on Saturday 4th April.

Derby will visit Leeds on Saturday 21st September, before welcoming their old rivals to Pride Park Stadium in their final home game of the campaign on Saturday 25th April.

The Rams will be looking to go one stage better after being beating by Aston Villa in last season's play-off final.

But the big question of course surrounds whether Frank Lampard will be the man leading an attempted promotion push