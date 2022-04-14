Mansfield Town midfielder Stephen Quinn celebrates his second half goal last weekend.

Here is the Mansfield Town side we think Nigel Clough may pick to face promotion rivals Sutton United

Mansfield Town host a visit from fellow promotion hopefuls Sutton United on Good Friday with everything to play for and automatic promotion still a possibility with only six games to go.

By John Lomas
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 4:46 pm

But Nigel Clough suddenly has a few injury worries and only had six on the bench last weekend. Ollie Clarke and Kellan Gordon have no chance with injury while George Lapslie is suspended. And Rhys Oates, Jamie Murphy and Stephen McLaughlin face late fitness tests with Clough having to balance the risk of playing them not 100 per cent fit and losing them, but with so few games to go. Here is our guess what side may be selected. Do you agree?

Read our full Easter Stags preview and also see which rivals have to play who and when in the run-in HERE

1. NATHAN BISHOP

Already doing well in the first few days of this year's Chad Readers' Player of the Year poll, this classy young loanee has made the shirt his own.

2. ELLIOTT HEWITT

Clough went with a back four at home last game so could well do so again in which case the reliable Hewitt will be at right back

3. JOHN-JOE O'TOOLE

Hard to see him missing a game in the run-in now unless he picks up a knock. The games will be tense and tough and he is perfectly suited and knows what it takes to get over the promotion line.

4. FARREND RAWSON

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 16: Farrend Rawson of Mansfield Town in action during the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton Town and Mansfield Town at Sixfields Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

