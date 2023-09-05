The games were watched by healthy crowds with sold-out games against the likes of Birmingham City, Charlton Athletic and Huddersfield Town also looming ever nearer.

More than 440,000 fans have already watched League One football this season with big clubs bringing in lots of fans.

Crowds of course do not guarantee success on the field, but it certainly shows how many big clubs currently ply their trade in League One and just how tough it will be for Stags this season.

But how do Mansfield’s crowds compare with the likes of Exeter City, Lincoln City, Cambridge United, and the rest of League One?

Here we look at the alternative League One table, based on crowd averages – running from highest to lowest.

The figures come from the transfermarkt.co.uk website.