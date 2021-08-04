Mansfield Town ended last season in 16th place - three points of the top half.

Bradford City, Stevenage and Port Vale were the sides that stood between The Stags and a top half finish.

So how do the bookies think Mansfield will do in comparison to last season’s mid-table teams?

We have all the League Two odds below:

1. Sutton United Sky Bet: 12/1 William Hill: 11/1 BetVictor: 14/1

2. Stevenage Sky Bet: 11/1 William Hill: 8/1 BetVictor: 16/1

3. Scunthorpe United Sky Bet: 11/1 William Hill: 11/1 BetVictor: 8/1

4. Barrow Sky Bet: 10/1 William Hill: 10/1 BetVictor: 12/1