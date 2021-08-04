Here is Mansfield Town's odds to be PROMOTED from League Two next season - compared to Bradford City, Stevenage and Port Vale
Ahead of the League Two opening weekend, the bookmakers have installed their favourites for promotion to the third tier. How do they expect Mansfield Town to fare this season?
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 3:00 pm
Mansfield Town ended last season in 16th place - three points of the top half.
Bradford City, Stevenage and Port Vale were the sides that stood between The Stags and a top half finish.
So how do the bookies think Mansfield will do in comparison to last season’s mid-table teams?
We have all the League Two odds below:
