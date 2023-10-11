This supercomputer is predicting a happy season for Mansfield Town.

The data – carried out by bookmakers BetVictor – believes the club’s owners will have their desire for a top three finish met.

The bookies give Stags a 47.2 chance of automatic promotion, but just 3.6 per cent chance of winning the league.

In the latest round of matches, Bradford City got back to winning ways as caretaker manager Kevin McDonald oversaw a 1-0 victory against Swindon Town. Despite their poor start to the season, the win against Swindon has meant their top six chances have increased to 33.7% from 30.8% last week.

With their 1-0 win away at Crawley, Wrexham look to be back on track for a place in the play-offs. Following the weekend's positive result, the supercomputer has increased The Dragons’ chances of finishing in the top six from 22.6% to 34.1%.

Doncaster find themselves in the bottom two of the latest supercomputer predictions after their 1-0 loss to Stockport County. Prior to the defeat, Grant McCann’s side had been in good form winning three of their previous four games. But following the defeat at Edgeley Park, their chances of survival have slipped from 77.3% to 53.6%.

Stockport on the other hand have been unstoppable as of late, extending their run of win to six after dispatching Doncaster. The supercomputer suggests that they are overwhelming favourites for the League Two title, with the probability rising from 69.6% last week to 82.4%.

1 . Stockport County - 93pts (+44) Win league: 82.4% Automatic promotion: 98.2 Play-off spot 1.7% Photo: Matthew Peters Photo Sales

2 . Notts County - 82pts (+25) Win league: 10.9% Automatic promotion: 69.6% Play-off spot 25.1% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales