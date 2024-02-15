Stags have had three red cards so far this season, with 63 reds being dished out around League Two.

Just three teams are yet to receive a red card this season, while Forest Green Rovers have had a whopping seven red cards already.

So how does Stags’ discipline compare to their league rivals? Here we have the answers in this League Two fair play table.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline.

1 . Stockport County - 49pts Y: 49 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Grimsby Town - 47pts Y: 47 DB: 1 R: 0 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales