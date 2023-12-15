News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town have lost just seven League Two games in 2023.

Here are the best and worst teams in League Two during the whole of 2023 and where Mansfield Town, Stockport County, Swindon Town, Bradford City and the rest rank

The business ends of the League Two table have now taken shape after nearly half a season of football.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 15th Dec 2023, 13:16 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 13:30 GMT

And it is perhaps no surprise that it looks as it does – if the whole of 2023 is anything to go by.

Here we take a look who the best and worst teams in League Two have been this calendar year, courtesy of transfermarkt.co.uk

The table only includes clubs who have been in League Two for all of 2023.

You get more Stags news, here.

45 25 13 7 73:36 37 88

1. Stockport County - 88pts (+37)

45 25 13 7 73:36 37 88

42 19 16 7 74:43 31 73

2. Mansfield Town - 73pts (+31)

42 19 16 7 74:43 31 73

44 22 6 16 48:48 0 72

3. Gillingham - 72pts (0)

44 22 6 16 48:48 0 72

45 18 15 12 71:63 8 69

4. Crewe Alexandra - 69pts (+8)

45 18 15 12 71:63 8 69

