Some of those have gone on to bang the goals in at a higher levels, while others have been the mainstay of the League Two scoring charts.
But who are the players who have found the back of the net the most over the last ten seasons.
1. Billy Kee - 96 goals
Billy Kee has 96 goals in 246 games. He scored 25 goals in Accrington's promotion season in 2017/18.
2. Padraig Amond - 93 goals
Padraig Amond has scored 93 times in 394 games for five different clubs. He scored 14 goals in the 2018/19 season for Newport.
3. Danny Hylton - 89 goals
Danny Hylton has 89 League Two goals in 258 games. He scored 21 times in his last season in the league in Luton's promotion-winning season.
4. Marc Richards - 88 goals
Marc Richads has 88 League Two goals to his name in 237 games. He scored 21 times for Chesterfield over two seasons.
