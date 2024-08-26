Mansfield Town fans watched a game to forget at Sincil Bank.Mansfield Town fans watched a game to forget at Sincil Bank.
Mansfield Town fans watched a game to forget at Sincil Bank.

Here are our best fans pictures from Mansfield Town's defeat at Lincoln City

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 26th Aug 2024, 12:01 BST
More than 1,800 Stags fans backed the boys at Lincoln City for the East Midlands derby at the weekend.

It didn’t go Mansfield’s way following a 4-1 defeat – but that didn’t stop the travelling fans making some great noise and sticking with the boys all the way.

Match photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway took these pictures of some of those in the away end.

Take a look and see if you can spot a familiar face.

Here is how you can get the latest Stags news.

Mansfield Town fans watched a game to forget at Sincil Bank.

1. Lincoln 4 Stags 1

Mansfield Town fans watched a game to forget at Sincil Bank. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway.

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town fans watched a game to forget at Sincil Bank.

2. Lincoln 4 Stags 1

Mansfield Town fans watched a game to forget at Sincil Bank. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway.

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town fans watched a game to forget at Sincil Bank.

3. Lincoln 4 Stags 1

Mansfield Town fans watched a game to forget at Sincil Bank. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway.

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town fans watched a game to forget at Sincil Bank.

4. Lincoln 4 Stags 1

Mansfield Town fans watched a game to forget at Sincil Bank. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Lincoln CityStagsEast MidlandsMansfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.