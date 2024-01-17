News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town are in a strong position to win promotion this season and are currently third in League Two.

Here are Mansfield Town's latest promotion odds, plus the prices you can get on Wrexham, Notts County, Swindon Town, MK Dons and Bradford City - picture gallery

Mansfield Town are looking good for promotion this season.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 27th Aug 2023, 15:36 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 10:57 GMT

After seasons of building Stags have now played themselves into the automatic promotion places after a great season so far.

Here is how bookmakers SkyBet currently rate Mansfield’s chances.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Stags will do via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Stags news here.

1. Mansfield Town

2. Wrexham

3. Stockport County

4. Barrow

