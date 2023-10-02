Mansfield Town’s Davis Keillor-Dunn has been labelled League Two’s third best player following the first two months of the season.

The whoscored.com website gives him a 7.72 rating following his cracking start to the season which has already see him score eight goals.

He is the only Mansfield Town player to have made the top 20 despite their unbeaten start to the season.

Here is the top 20 as voted for by the website. Give us your verdict and player ratings via our social media channels.

1 . Dan Kemp (Swindon Town) 8.00 Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

2 . James Tilley (AFC Wimbledon) 7.77 Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

3 . Davis Keillor-Dunn (Mansfield Town) 7.72 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales