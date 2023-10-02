News you can trust since 1952
Davis Keillor-Dunn, of Mansfield Town, has been given a 7.72 rating for the season so far. It makes his Mansfield's highest rated player.
Here are League Two's top players after the first two months of the season, featuring players from Mansfield Town, Swindon Town, AFC Wimbledon, Stockport County and Notts County - picture gallery

Mansfield Town’s Davis Keillor-Dunn has been labelled League Two’s third best player following the first two months of the season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 29th Aug 2023, 10:07 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 09:41 BST

The whoscored.com website gives him a 7.72 rating following his cracking start to the season which has already see him score eight goals.

He is the only Mansfield Town player to have made the top 20 despite their unbeaten start to the season.

Here is the top 20 as voted for by the website. Give us your verdict and player ratings via our social media channels.

Get the latest Stags news here.

1. Dan Kemp (Swindon Town)

2. James Tilley (AFC Wimbledon)

3. Davis Keillor-Dunn (Mansfield Town)

4. Elliot Lee (Wrexham)

