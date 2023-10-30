News you can trust since 1952
MK Dons loan man Dan Kemp has a season rating of 7.59 after a great start to the season with Swindon Town.
Here are League Two's stars of the season so far after the first three months of the season, featuring players from Mansfield Town, Salford CIty, Notts County, Swindon Town and Stockport County - picture gallery

Davis Keillor-Dunn is still rated as Mansfield Town’s player of the season so far.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 29th Aug 2023, 10:07 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 11:05 GMT

The whoscored.com website gives him a 7.74 rating following his cracking season so far, which has already see him score eight goals.

He is joined by Aiden Flint and George Maris in the list of top 20 League Two players.

Here is the top 20 as voted for by the website. Give us your verdict and player ratings via our social media channels.

Get the latest Stags news here.

7.86

1. Matt Smith (Salford City)

7.86 Photo: Alex Livesey

7.74

2. Davis Keillor-Dunn

7.74 Photo: Getty

7.59

3. Dan Kemp (MK Dons, on loan at Swindon Town)

7.59 Photo: Clive Mason

7.58

4. Brad Hills (Accrington Stanley)

7.58 Photo: George Wood

