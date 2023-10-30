Davis Keillor-Dunn is still rated as Mansfield Town’s player of the season so far.

The whoscored.com website gives him a 7.74 rating following his cracking season so far, which has already see him score eight goals.

He is joined by Aiden Flint and George Maris in the list of top 20 League Two players.

Here is the top 20 as voted for by the website.

