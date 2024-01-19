Mansfield Town's hopes of returning to action were dashed when tomorrow's game at home to Sutton United was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Stags began the week looking forward to playing the bottom two sides at home with huge hopes of six points.

But first the visit of Forest Green Rovers on Tuesday night was frozen off and now the Sutton game has followed suit following today's pitch inspection by an EFL appointed referee, who deemed the pitch unplayable.

Frost covers have been in place on the pitch for 10 days as part of the club’s efforts to protect the pitch from sub zero temperatures as well as industrial hot-air blowers.

Stags v Sutton - postponed.

The club was mindful to call a pitch inspection as promptly as possible to notify home and away supporters of the outcome at the earliest opportunity.

A rearranged date for the match will be announced shortly as will the visit of Forest Green.