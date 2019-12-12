Heads could roll in January window admits Bishop

Mansfield Town veteran Neal Bishop admitted heads could roll in the January transfer window if Stags don't start producing some consistent results.

After five games without a win and sat in 18th in EFL League Two, Bishop said: “It's not a lack of effort from anyone, it's a lack of quality and not fulfilling our potential as a group or individuals.

“We need to improve quickly or we are all going to be out of a job. January is coming and I am sure the manager has got his ideas on that.

“Nobody is safe. It does not matter what you've done in the past.

“At the minute it's a massive failing and we are letting our club and supporters down.

“I'd be lying if I said it was anything near good enough from the group as a whole.”

Bishop added: “A lot of players have been given an opportunity and over a period of time we all have not been near the standards we expect to be.

“We have lads here from last season, including myself, who cannot say they are performing constantly like they did last season.

“We have to improve. We can't paper over the cracks for an extended period of time. We have shown glimpses of what we are capable of, but that's all it's been so far.

“It's been a failing from to to bottom and if we don't accept that and look at the reasons why then we won't move forward.”

The midfielder assessed his own first half of the campaign, saying: “We have frank discussions. I prefer just to speak for me – blaming individuals won't get us anywhere. We have all got to look at ourselves in the mirror and ask what we can do better.

“It's been pretty frustrating for me as I've had a lot of little niggly injuries and a stop-start few months. I don't feel I have really got in my stride.

“It's not through lack of effort but it's not been good enough. I am at my best when I am training every day and playing.

“I am still covering the distances and I am as fit as anyone at this club. But no one cares about that if you're not producing it on the football pitch.”