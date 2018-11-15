Head-to-heads: England vs USA

England and the USA go head-to-head for the 11th meeting between the two countries, in Wayne Rooney’s farewell international.

The Three Lions’ all-time leading goalscorer will win his 120th cap at Wembley tonight in a game which will help raise funds for the striker’s chosen charities.

The Football Association has officially named the friendly The Wayne Rooney Foundation International and the former Manchester United man will make an appearance.

Rooney played in the last meeting between the two countries in 2010 - a World Cup match which ended 1-1.

Steven Gerrard had given the Three Lions an early lead but the USA levelled when Rob Green let Clint Dempsey’s shot slip from his grasp five minutes before half time.

England’s record against the USA is impressive - winning seven of the 10 matches they have played one another - but have come undone in tournaments.

USA embarrassed England at the 1950 World Cup. A Joe Gaetjens goal saw the underdogs to a 1-0 win on that occasion, in one of the shocks of the tournament’s history.

England made amends the next time they played and the three times after that, all friendlies, running out 6-3 (1953), 8-1 (1959), 10-0 (1964) and 5-0 (1985) winners.

That run was ended in 1993 in a 2-0 defeat in the US Cup but the following year England won 2-0. They played again in 2005, England winning 2-1, and once more in 2008, England winning 2-0, before 2010.