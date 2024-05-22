'He has much potential' - Mansfield Town sign Australian international Keanu Baccus
Mansfield Town have signed of Australian international midfielder Keanu Baccus on a two-year deal.The 25-year-old joins the club from St. Mirren in the Scottish Premiership.
Keanu began his career at Western Sydney Wanderers NPL in 2016, the A-League side’s youth team, before making his first team debut in December 2016.
The midfielder made 122 appearances for WSW, scoring six times.
Whilst at Wanderers, Keanu represented Australia at under-20s and under-23s level.
Following a six-year stay in Sydney, the central midfield player made the switch to the United Kingdom, joining St. Mirren on a free transfer.
The Buddies provided the Australian with the platform to perform on a level that would lead to his first call-up to his nation’s senior team.
Just a month into his first season with St. Mirren, Keanu made his debut for the Socceroos as a second-half substitute in a friendly against New Zealand.
In November 2022, Baccus was named in Australia’s Qatar 2022 World Cup squad. Stags’ latest signing featured in all four of his nation’s fixtures as they qualified from their group before losing to the competition’s eventual winners, Argentina, in the round of sixteen.
Baccus played 70 times in two years at St. Mirren, finding the back of the net on four occasions.
Manager Nigel Clough said: “We’re absolutely thrilled that Keanu has agreed to join us.
“He had plenty of suitors, in League One especially, when it was known that he wanted to play in England and we’ve managed to persuade him to come and join us.
“He has much potential, is at a good age and we think he plays in the manner which we like; on the front foot and he’s good at winning the ball back.”
