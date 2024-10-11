Nigel Clough has missed out on the September SkyBet manager of the month award.

A maximum nine points from Mansfield Town's three September games was not enough to seeNigel Clough win the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month Award.

Clough has overseen a seamless transition to League One following promotion, showing his versatility by changing formations for different opponents, yet still maintaining momentum and leading Mansfield to a perfect September's return.

But the judging panel – comprising former Barnsley manager Danny Wilson, Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies – decided the award should go to Blackpool boss Steve Bruce.

The Seasiders also took maximum points during the month but won four games during September.

