He beat him on the pitch but Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough has lost out to Blackpool manager Steve Bruce for manager of the month

Published 11th Oct 2024, 06:01 BST
Nigel Clough has missed out on the September SkyBet manager of the month award.
A maximum nine points from Mansfield Town's three September games was not enough to seeNigel Clough win the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month Award.

Clough has overseen a seamless transition to League One following promotion, showing his versatility by changing formations for different opponents, yet still maintaining momentum and leading Mansfield to a perfect September's return.

But the judging panel – comprising former Barnsley manager Danny Wilson, Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies – decided the award should go to Blackpool boss Steve Bruce.

The Seasiders also took maximum points during the month but won four games during September.

