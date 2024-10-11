He beat him on the pitch but Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough has lost out to Blackpool manager Steve Bruce for manager of the month
Clough has overseen a seamless transition to League One following promotion, showing his versatility by changing formations for different opponents, yet still maintaining momentum and leading Mansfield to a perfect September's return.
But the judging panel – comprising former Barnsley manager Danny Wilson, Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies – decided the award should go to Blackpool boss Steve Bruce.
The Seasiders also took maximum points during the month but won four games during September.
Get more Stags news on our website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.