Hayden White set for Mansfield Town return in friendly with Blackburn Rovers

Seeing Hayden White back in a Mansfield Town shirt in the home friendly with Blackburn Rovers tomorrow night (7.30) will be a hugely welcome sight for supporters.

The rampaging right wing back was badly missed after suffering a broken ankle in January as Stags just missed out on promotion once again.

But the player has come through pre-season so far without any sign of breaking down and assistant manager Lee Glover said today: “I think he will play some part.

“He’s come through training and doesn’t seem to have any ill effects. We will be very pleased to see him back on the pitch.

“He is a good player in this league and the one above. I worked with him at Peterborough. You want all your good players available for selection.”

Stags will also give another outing to their two trialists after their involvement in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Alfreton Town

The club are not naming them but it is believed they are transfer-listed Coventry City defender Jak Hickman, 20, and ex-Carlisle, Macclesfield, Shrewsbury and and Kidderminster forward/attacking midfielder Arthur Gnahoua, 26.

Glover said: “I think both will be involved and play some part in the game. They both did well at Alfreton.

“Alfreton was a test but we would expect more of a test for them tomorrow evening.”